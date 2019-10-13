BRAINERD, Minn. — Four duck hunters were rescued from North Long Lake near Brainerd after their boat capsized around 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office reports all four occupants of the boat were wearing flotation devices and, along with their dog, were able to make it to shore. One occupant called 911.

The four hunters — Alec Stark, 24, Little Falls; Raymond Rohl, 22, Pillager; Cody Lisson, 21, Long Prairie; and Brooke Waldorf, 23, Osakis — had signs of hypothermia from being exposed to cold water and cold air temperatures. The Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport recorded light snow, temperatures of 35 degrees and southwest wind gusts up to 24 mph just before 10 a.m. Saturday. The 14-mph breeze, with the stronger gusts, created a wind chill of 26 degrees. The wind chill remained in the 20s throughout the morning and afternoon Saturday.

All four were taken to the hospital via North Memorial Ambulance.

The sheriff’s office said the boat began to take on water due to high winds before it capsized.