BEMIDJI -- Four people suffered non-life-threatening injuries Friday after a vehicle rolled over on U.S. Highway 2 near the Carr Lake overpass.

The vehicle, a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee, was traveling westbound just before 2 p.m. when it entered the ditch to the right and rolled, coming to rest on its roof, according to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol. According to the report, road conditions at the time of the accident were listed as ice/snow.

The driver, 36-year-old Lavonne Kay Sweedman of Deer River, was taken to Sanford Health, along with three passengers, with non-life-threatening injuries. They included 50-year-old Dawn Lenore Cloud of Bemidji, 33-year-old Derrick Lee Cloud of Cass Lake and 26-year-old Frank Wakanabo of Deer River.

Alcohol was not a factor in the accident, according to the patrol. All four were wearing their seat belts, the report said.