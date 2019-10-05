HEWITT, Minn. — A Fergus Falls woman was killed and two others were injured in a two-car collision at the intersection of Highways 71 and 210 at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, near Hewitt.

Judith A. Wilhelmy, 80, was killed in the crash. She was a passenger in a vehicle driven by 60-year-old Joseph W. Wilhelmy. The two were traveling east on Hwy 210 in a 2016 Toyota Scion when they crashed into a 2008 Audi A6 traveling north on Hwy 71. Joseph Wilhelmy received injuries that were not life-threatening and was transported to St. Cloud Hospital, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The driver of the Audi, 36-year-old Jennifer I. Bryniarski, received injuries that were not life-threatening and was transported to Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Her passenger, 1-year-old Irelee D. Bryniarski, was not injured.

All involved were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not a factor, according to the state patrol.