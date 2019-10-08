HEWITT, Minn. — One person died following a collision between two vehicles Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the intersection of Hwy 210 and 71 in Hewitt.

A driver and passenger from Fergus Falls were in a Toyota Scion traveling eastbound on Highway 210 and collided with an Audi A6 traveling northbound on Highway 71. A 36-year-old woman and a 1-year-old girl, both from Bertha, were in the Audi, according to a state patrol crash report.

Early reports from Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol are that one person was killed, and three others received injuries that were not life-threatening. No names were yet released. The state patrol report said that names of those involved would be released Wednesday.