WYOMING, Minn. — A Spring Lake Park man was killed Saturday, Oct. 5, after being hit by two cars on Interstate 35 in Chisago County, part of the Twin Cities metro area.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Emmanuel Alessandro Lemus-Soto, 19, was standing on the stripe dividing the two southbound lanes of traffic around 10 p.m. on I-35 just north of U.S. 8 in Wyoming, about 30 miles northeast of Minneapolis.

A 2000 Toyota Rav 4 driven by Daniel Dorland, 26, of Eden Prairie, was traveling in the right lane when it struck Lemus-Soto, knocking him down into the left lane, where a 2018 Toyota Camry driven by Roger Thomas, 18, of North Branch, then hit him.

Police said Lemus-Soto had been drinking. He died at the scene.

The road conditions were wet.