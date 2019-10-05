MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis man was killed Monday afternoon, Oct. 7, when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a pickup truck in Anoka County.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the crash about 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Bunker Lake Boulevard in Ham Lake.

Initial information shows that the truck was attempting a left turn from northbound Lexington Avenue when it hit the motorcycle that was traveling south on Lexington as it headed through the intersection.

The motorcycle driver, a 67-year-old man, died at the scene.

The driver of the truck, a 44-year-old man from Ham Lake, was not injured.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Police have not yet released the names of those involved.

The crash remains under investigation.