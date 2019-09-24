Two Minnesota bicyclists died after being struck by vehicles in separate crashes Tuesday, Oct. 1, according to authorities.

The first crash involved a 30-year-old bicyclist who was killed Tuesday morning in Waseca County, according to the State Patrol.

Anthony Michael Hodge, 30, of Waseca died in the crash, according to officials.

The State Patrol report gave the following details:

About 6:40 a.m. Tuesday, a 23-year-old Waseca woman was driving a 2000 Oldsmobile Bravada north on Highway 13 near Blooming Grove Township when her vehicle "collided with a bicyclist," according to the State Patrol.

The second fatality took place about 6:55 p.m. in Santiago Township, according to the Sherburne County sheriff's office.

A 16-year-old girl driving a pickup truck struck 60-year-old bicyclist Ronald Harvey Otremba on 150th Avenue Southeast, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators said the road was narrow and that Otremba was riding in the east lane of the road between the fog and center lines of the road when he was struck and killed.

Investigations into both crashes are continuing.