ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Rochester Public Library was closed Sunday and Monday after a water softener leak dumped hundreds of gallons of water through the building Sunday, Sept. 22.

Rochester firefighters, library staff, other city staff and volunteers worked to save materials and clean up standing water on several floors and the basement. The source appears to be a malfunctioning water softening system, library staff said.

Most of the library’s collections were spared water damage, said Audrey Betcher, Rochester Public Library director.

“We’re very lucky, we don’t think many of the materials were damaged,” Betcher said. “It could have been much, much worse.”

An automated alarm alerted library staff to the leak at about 11:30 a.m. It was clear to those arriving on the scene that the leak had been going for several hours before staff and firefighters arrived on the scene.

Although water pooled on every floor of the library, much of the collections avoided damage.

“There will still be some impact,” Betcher said.