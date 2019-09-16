REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. — The search for a 16-year-old swimmer missing since Sunday, Sept. 15, in Redwood Falls did not yield anything new Wednesday, and a full ground and air search is planned again Thursday morning.

Thunder Wambade Brothersofall, 16, of Redwood Falls, reportedly got caught in the current Sunday afternoon while swimming in the Redwood River with friends and the teen was carried away.

The Redwood Falls Police Department said in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon that new information provided Wednesday led to a new ground search, but nothing was found and the searches will continue Thursday.

Police have received numerous offers of assistance from volunteers, both individuals and organizations, but to date these offers have been declined, in part due to safety concerns as the river is high and moving fast after heavy rains.

The public has been urged to stay away from the riverbanks in and near Ramsey Park.

The Redwood Falls Police Department said in a Facebook post Wednesday morning that the riverbank in places is a cliff face and very high above the water. Drones are being used in those areas and along the entire river.

The high water level and erratic currents make it unsafe to send divers into the river at this time, police said, and the expert water rescue personnel being consulted say Redwood Falls authorities are doing all they "can — and should be — doing at this time."

Redwood Falls police and fire were first called to the scene at 5:46 p.m. Sunday near the 100 block of West Bridge Street. Ground and air searches were conducted by police and fire officials, and a Redwood County Sheriff's Office drone and a Minnesota State Patrol air unit from the Twin Cities also were involved.



