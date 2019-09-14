CLEAR LAKE, Wis. — Two 16-year-old motorists from western Wisconsin died Monday, Sept. 16, after their vehicle collided with a semitrailer on U.S. 63 in the Town of Clear Lake.

Michael Magnuson was driving east on 60th Avenue about 1:50 p.m. when he slowed down but didn’t stop for the stop sign at U.S. 63, according to a news release issued by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses told investigators that Magnuson’s car struck the side of the trailer and was knocked into the ditch by the trailer’s rear tires. The car rolled and came to rest on its roof.

Magnuson and his passenger, Grace Schradle, both of Clayton, Wis., died at the scene.

The driver of the semi was able to maintain control of the rig and pulled over.