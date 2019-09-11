MORA, Minn. — A 40-year-old motorcyclist was killed following a two-vehicle crash at 4:58 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, on Highway 65, north of Mora, which is about 52 miles northeast of St. Cloud.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported a Nissan Quest driven by Martha Bush, 58, Mora, was traveling north on Highway 65 and turning left onto Ninth Street North when it collided with a Honda motorcycle traveling south on Highway 65.

Bush and the motorcyclist, Kevin Timothy Baehr, 40, Mora, were taken to First Light Hospital in Mora. Bush suffered injuries that weren't life-threatening. The state patrol reported Baehr, who was not wearing a helmet, died. The road conditions were wet when the crash occurred.