BAGLEY -- A 28-year-old Rice Lake woman died Thursday night after a vehicle struck her while she was allegedly lying on the road, officials said.

At roughly 8:20 p.m. Thursday, the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office received multiple reports of a female walking along 340th Street west of the Bagley Shooting Star Casino. The caller was concerned since the woman was partially walking into the traffic lane, according to a press release from the sheriff's office. When a deputy arrived at the scene, he saw a vehicle slow down and then pull off the road. The driver of the vehicle told the deputy they had hit something on the road and that it was possibly a deer, a release said.

The deputy discovered the vehicle had struck an individual who had been lying on the road. First responders performed life-saving measures, and an ambulance arrived for the woman, but she later died from injuries she suffered at the scene, officials said.

The victim was identified as 28-year-old Emily Ann Stevens of the Rice Lake area in Clearwater County.

The accident remains under investigation by the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office. Other agencies assisting at the scene were the White Earth Police Department, Bagley and Clearbrook/Gonvick police departments and the Bagley Sanford Ambulance.