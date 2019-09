ORTONVILLE, Minn. — A 68-year-old Ortonville man was killed Friday afternoon, Sept. 6, when the pickup he was driving skidded sideways and rolled down an embankment east of Ortonville.

According to the State Patrol, he was not wearing a seat belt. His identity has not yet been released.

About 2:30 p.m. Friday, the 1997 Chevrolet pickup was westbound on U.S. Highway 12 at Big Stone County Road 17. Roads were dry, according to the report. No other vehicles were involved.