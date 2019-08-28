MANTORVILLE, Minn. — A rural Kasson woman was found dead Monday, Aug. 2, in her car in a ditch by her concerned son, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

Lorie Alwes, 59, was found deceased in a 2007 Toyota Corolla west of the intersection of County Road 15 and 265th Avenue, according to Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose. Alwes’ car traveled down the hillside and struck several trees before coming to a stop down in the ravine.

Authorities were called to the area round 4:10 p.m. Monday.

Alwes was scheduled to be at work early in the morning at Casey’s in Mantorville and had not been seen or heard from all day. Her son, 35-year-old Matt Alwes, of Kasson, had gone out to look for his mother along her normal route to work and discovered the vehicle in the ravine, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office had not determined a cause for the crash Tuesday afternoon but said in a news release that “there was no indication on scene as to what caused the crash.”