ST. PAUL — A woman died after she was struck by a Green Line train Friday afternoon, Aug. 30, as she crossed University Avenue in St. Paul.

She was in a pedestrian crosswalk, heading north on University at Kent Street, when an eastbound trained passed through, said Howie Padilla, a Metro Transit spokesman. She continued to walk and a westbound train struck her about 3 p.m. It was about a block from the Dale Street station.

“We don’t know why she crossed,” Padilla said. “It’s early in the investigation, but information at this time are all warning bells and lights were operational.”

Passengers said a young woman was trying to cross and the force of the collision caused her to land in bushes in the median. It appeared she suffered a serious head injury, a passenger said.

Paramedics tried to save the woman, but she didn’t survive, Padilla said. Her name was not released Friday.

Police are investigating and will review video from the trains.

Padilla cautioned people to watch for the light rail system’s warning bells and lights.