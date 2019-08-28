Patrick O'Hanlon, 53, was found dead at the scene of the crash on Olmsted County Highway 2 east of the intersection with Olmsted County Highway 10.

A driver who saw a motorcycle in the roadway at about 6:45 p.m. stopped and found O'Hanlon laying off to the side of the road unresponsive. The driver called 911 and performed CPR.

Responding Olmsted County sheriff's deputies also tried to revive O'Hanlon but were unsuccessful.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, it appeared O'Hanlon was westbound on County Highway 2 and failed to negotiate a curve, overcorrected and lost control of the 1998 Harley Davidson he was driving. It appears he struck his head on a street sign, according to the investigator's report. O'Hanlon was not wearing a helmet, the report said.

There's no evidence another vehicle was involved in the crash. Deputies believe the witness who stopped to render aid arrived shortly after the crash because the exhaust pipes on the motorcycle were still warm.