ARDEN HILLS, Minn. — A 40-year-old Richfield woman caused serious injuries to her child after driving drunk while the infant was unrestrained in a vehicle as it hit a tree, charges say.

Phethile Kunene, 40, was northbound on Interstate 35E in Arden Hills on Jan. 19 when three other drivers noticed her speeding and swerving on the roadway and called 911, according to the criminal complaint filed Tuesday, Aug. 27, in Ramsey County District Court.

One of the drivers reported seeing a baby “unrestrained” in the back seat of Kunene’s Nissan Sentra, charges say.

The child was reportedly unbuckled inside a car seat that was not restrained.

Kunene wound up rear-ending a vehicle in front of her before speeding into a nearby ditch and crashing into a tree next to the freeway’s sound barrier.

After the crash, the infant was bleeding profusely from the head and was hospitalized for four days with a traumatic brain injury and skull fracture, according to the complaint.

Officers obtained a search warrant to get a sample of Kunene’s blood and found her blood-alcohol concentration was 0.178 shortly after the crash, charges say. The legal limit for driving is 0.08.

The Ramsey County attorney’s office charged Kunene via warrant with one count of felony-level child endangerment, two counts of criminal vehicular operation resulting in substantial bodily harm and DWI.

Kunene was convicted of a DWI in 2004.