MAZEPPA, Minn. — The driver of a pontoon that went over the Lake Zumbro dam Saturday night, Aug 24, may face a charge of boating while intoxicated, according to the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office issued a news release Monday, saying the Wabasha County Attorney's Office was reviewing a charge against 51-year-old Bradley Borowski for driving under the influence. Borowski was arrested and later released on the charge. The Wabasha County Attorney's Office declined to comment on the case.

Around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, members of the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office, Mazeppa Fire Department, the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office and Zumbrota Ambulance were called to the power dam on Lake Zumbro for a report of a boat that went over the dam.

Borowski and two other passengers were in the pontoon as it went over while a fourth passenger jumped out. No one was seriously injured. The three other individuals involved were identified as Corey Dahl, 41, Cheryl Henry, 41 and Katie Hanson, 36, according to the sheriff's office.

The Rochester Public Utilities gravity dam has a 440-foot spillway and is 55 feet deep.

There are 6 buoys with flashing lights placed 200 feet in front of the dam structure. Each buoy is spaced 150 feet apart, according to Tony Benson, communications coordinator for RPU.

"For dams and hydro facilities, those are a very big, kind of standard safety precaution that all dams utilize," Benson said.

The lighted buoys were added in 2017 and feature white solar flashing lights and red solar flashing lights on each side of the spillway. The dam warning signs on the east and west non-overflow sections of the dam were also replaced at that time.

Following Saturday's incident, Benson wrote in an email that RPU will follow its "normal procedure by performing an incident investigation."

This is not the first time a boat has gone over the dam. A small boat was hung up on the top of the dam for a few days in 2016 after it lost power, according to Benson. The driver of the boat swam to shore, and the boat was eventually pushed over the dam and then retrieved by the boat owner.

A cry for help, campers to the rescue

Julie Kassner, of Rochester, was hanging out with friends at a nearby campground when she said she heard screaming.

"We were all getting ready to go into our campers and go to sleep and all of the sudden we heard this woman, 'Please help me! Please, God, help me,'" Kassner said. "It was just a shrill."

Quick on his feet, Kassner's friend Delon Lecy, Jim Brandt and Dave O’Brien took Kassner's pontoon out onto the water to rescue the woman. Kassner said the woman had gotten herself to the concrete part of the dam.

"They kept trying to get her on the pontoon. She was scared to death to get on. She had a hard time. She didn't want to go over the dam," Kassner said.

The group of three men were able to get the woman onto the pontoon and bring her to shore. Lecy, of Harmony, said that because of the darkness, the three just steered to where they could hear crying. They had no idea that a pontoon had gone over the dam, Lecy said.

Once they got the woman on board, she told them her friends had gone over the dam. All would learn a short time later that the woman’s three friends had escaped serious injury.