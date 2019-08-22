BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — An Eagan man injured in an Aug. 9 bike crash in Bloomington has died, the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office said Friday, Aug. 23.

Robert Edward Anderson, 54, died Monday of multiple blunt force injuries at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, the medical examiner’s office said. Anderson, who had a severe brain injury, was taken off of life support, according to a family journal entry on CaringBridge.

Anderson was on his way to work when he crashed near a Park N’ Fly lot at 3750 E. American Blvd. around 7:15 a.m. Aug. 9, according to the journal entry.

“He had made it 7.51 of the 8.29 miles to work when bystanders say he appeared to have lost control of the bike and fell,” a journal post reads. “He was unresponsive at the scene and was transported to HCMC.”

Anderson was wearing a helmet, which was still on his head when police arrived at the scene, the journal entry said.