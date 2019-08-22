Rodney Dwayne Gates was killed when the custom green motorcycle he was driving collided with a Toyota Prius driven by Emily Mae Hartmann, 22, according to Rochester Police Lt. Mike Sadauskis.

The initial investigation indicates Hartmann was leaving a dental office shortly after 8 a.m. when she pulled out in front of Gates. Hartmann told police she did not see the motorcycle, according to Sadauskis.

Emergency responders performed CPR on the motorcyclist for about 10 minutes in an effort to revive Gates.

Sadauskis said neither driver had any obvious indications of impairment. No charges had been filed against Hartmann.

The motorcycle Gates was driving was that of an acquaintance. Sadauskis said Gates was considering buying it. He was not wearing a helmet.