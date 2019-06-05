St. Paul transit officer injured in small explosion

Paramedics took the officer to Regions Hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening, said Howie Padilla, Metro Transit spokesman.

The K-9 handler was preparing for a police dog bomb detection training exercise about 3:30 p.m. at the Metro Transit Overhaul Base, where bus maintenance and repairs occur.

"He was putting out a device with a small amount of explosives and, for whatever reason, the explosives ignited," said Padilla, who added that an investigation is underway.

The St. Paul police bomb squad was called out and neighboring buildings were evacuated as a precaution.

Officials did not immediately describe the injuries of the officer, who has been with Metro Transit for seven years. His K-9 partner was still in the vehicle at the time of the incident.