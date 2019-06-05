Bicyclist killed in Washington County collision

The State Patrol said the bicyclist and the pickup driver were both traveling westbound on Highway 36 and approaching Hilton Trail. The bicyclist, identified as Gary Bernard Michel, 67, of St. Paul, then cut straight across an exit ramp in front of the pickup. Michel was then struck at the start of the ramp.

The pickup driver was identified as Christopher Kent Brunsoman, 51, of Mahtomedi.

The State Patrol’s investigation into the collision is continuing.