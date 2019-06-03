Woman dies in crash in west central Minnesota

She was a passenger in one of two vehicles which collided at the intersection of County Roads 59 and 24.

According to the Lac qui Parle County Sheriff’s Office, a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Glen Klefsaas with two passengers was northbound on County Road 59. A 2011 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Alan Erdmann with a passenger was westbound on County Road 24 when the two vehicles collided.

Four individuals were transported to the Madison Hospital with unknown injuries and later released.

Rescuers used the Jaws of Life to extricate Cheryl Klefsaas. She was airlifted to the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis by Life Link. She died of her injuries at the facility.