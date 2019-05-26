Three hospitalized after report of possible drowning

A call for help was placed about 3:55 p.m. Pillager Area Fire and Rescue Chief Greg Ringler said the initial scanner report said three children were in the water. On scene it was learned the victims were three adults. Ringler said one of the adults was able to grab the other two people and swim back to shore. Once they were out of the lake, they were all breathing and speaking, Ringler said.

Ringler said all three were transported by ambulance to Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd.

The Cass and Crow Wing county sheriff’s offices, Minnesota State Patrol, Pillager Fire and Rescue and North Memorial Ambulance assisted at the scene.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has already responded to two possible drownings this past week. Authorities responded the afternoon of Monday, May 20, where 69-year-old Sandra Crow of Mora, Minn., was found unresponsive in the water, near a dock at the Woodland Resort, on Kabekona Bay of Leech Lake, just north of Walker, Minn.

The sheriff’s office then responded Tuesday, May 21, to a report of a deceased man in Louise Lake in Wabedo Township, rural Longville, Minn. The man was identified as 78-year-old Robert Mindock of Illinois.