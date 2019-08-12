Darrel Faulkner, 81, of Mantorville, was riding his bike near the intersection of Third Street West and Walnut Street in Mantorville at about 7:26 a.m. when a truck was traveling down the road, watering new sod along the north side of the roadway, according to a report from Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose.

At some point, the truck made contact with Faulkner who went down on his bicycle and got caught up underneath the truck, resulting in his getting run over by the truck and killed.

Mantorville is about 20 miles west of Rochester.

Sheriff’s deputies responded and arrived on scene within just a few minutes. They discovered the bicyclist had been run over by a water tanker truck owned by Elcor Construction, the contractor doing road construction in that neighborhood in Mantorville. The bicyclist was dead on arrival.

The driver reported he never saw the bicyclist before the incident and charges are not expected to be filed against the driver, the report states.