ALEXANDRIA, Minn. —A 61-year-old Alexandria woman was killed in a two-vehicle, head-on crash on Highway 29 south of Alexandria Wednesday, Aug. 14.

She has been identified as Betty Ann Bengtson.

James Whalen, 59, of Castle Rock, Colo., was driving a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee north on Highway 29 near Hiebel Road about two miles south of the Interstate 94 interchange, the Minnesota State Patrol report said. Bengtson was driving south in a 2015 Dodge Caravan.

The Grand Cherokee crossed the center line, striking the Caravan and causing both vehicles to roll, the State Patrol said.

Bengtson died at the scene. Her 60-year-old passenger, Debra Lee Bengtson, also from Alexandria, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and was taken to Alomere Health, according to the State Patrol. Both were wearing their seat belts.

Whalen, who was also wearing a seat belt, was transported to Alomere Health with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The two-vehicle crash happened at about 3:40 p.m. northwest of Forada.