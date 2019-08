PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. — A 25-year-old Brooklyn Park woman is dead after a one-vehicle crash Saturday, Aug. 10, in Pequot Lakes.

Marisa Amber Lilley was traveling southbound on State Highway 371 near mile marker 52 when her 2008 Ford Focus Coupe left the roadway and hit a tree about 7:35 p.m.

Lilley was wearing a seat belt, the Minnesota State Patrol reported.

Pequot Lakes is about 25 miles north of Brainerd.