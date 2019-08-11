DANUBE, Minn. — Two people were killed and four were injured in a two-vehicle accident Sunday morning, Aug. 11, in Renville County.

The crash was reported at 11:33 a.m. at the intersection of Renville County Road 1 and Renville County Road 4, which is about eight miles south of Danube in Henryville Township.

According to a news release from the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary investigation indicates that a 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander was going west on County Road 4 and failed to stop at the stop sign at County Road 1 and collided with a 2007 Buick LaCrosse that was going south on County Road 4.

Both vehicles went into the ditch and overturned.

The drivers of both vehicles died at the scene.

One passenger in the Buick Lacrosse was critically injured and was flown from the scene to the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. Three other passengers in the Buick were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The names of the victims are expected to be released this afternoon.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Danube Fire Department, Danube Medical Response Unit, Danube Police Department, Olivia Police Department, Olivia Ambulance Service, Olivia Fire Department, Renville Ambulance Service, North Memorial Ambulance-Redwood Falls, North Memorial Air Care helicopter, Life Link III helicopter and the Minnesota State Patrol.