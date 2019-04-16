Search
    Body found in Duluth creek; multiple students have fallen, died in ravine

    By Forum News Service on Apr 16, 2019 at 6:56 p.m.
    Chester Creek runs through a steep gorge with sheer cliffs, especially on the east side of the creek (at right) where it goes under the 8th Street bridge. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com

    DULUTH — First responders recovered the body of a male from Chester Creek on Tuesday, April 16, near the University of Minnesota Duluth.

    The male could not immediately be identified and it was not known Tuesday afternoon how long he was in the water. An investigation into the cause of death is ongoing, St. Louis County Undersheriff Dave Phillips said.

    The body was first reported around 4:32 p.m. by someone passing by the Ninth Street bridge over the creek. The steep incline, snow and ice made recovery of the body difficult, Phillips said.

    Others have been found dead in Chester Creek in recent years, including three men who attended the University of Minnesota Duluth. A 21-year-old student died in 2004 after falling from a ledge to the rocks below near the same bridge. Both a 22-year-old student in 2015 and a 19-year-old student in 2001 were found in the creek. At least four other UMD students have been injured in the past two decades in falls into the ravine from the popular walking trails that students use to get from the UMD area down to Fourth Street.

