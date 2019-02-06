Motorist killed in snowplow crash in southeastern Minnesota

According to the Minnesota State Patrol:

Enrique Roman Castro, 23, of Chicago, was killed in the crash, which happened about 7:30 p.m. on U.S. 61 at Minnesota 60 in Wabasha County.

Castro was a passenger in a Ford Fusion driven by Fransisco Gonzalez Ortega, 22, of Chicago.

The Ford was westbound on Highway 60 and the snowplow was southbound on U.S. 61. The car crossed the highway and turned directly in front of the plow, striking it and becoming caught in the truck’s blade.

Ortega suffered life-threatening injuries, but no other information about his condition was immediately available.

The snowplow driver, Jason Thomas Vanputten, 40, of Rochester, was not injured. The ownership of the snowplow was not clear.