One dead in head-on crash west of Alexandria

A Subaru Legacy was traveling east on Highway 27 and a Ford Taurus was westbound on Highway 27 when the Taurus crossed the center line and struck the Subaru, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The crash happened near the intersection with Honeysuckle Lane shortly before 6 a.m.

The driver of the Subaru, a 54-year-old Hoffman woman, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, according to Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the State Patrol.

Names are expected to be released later today.