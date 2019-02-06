Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    One dead in head-on crash west of Alexandria

    By Forum News Service Today at 10:17 a.m.

    ALEXANDRIA, Minn. - A 77-year-old Hoffman man was killed in a head-on crash on Highway 27 west of Alexandria early Wednesday morning, Feb. 6.

    A Subaru Legacy was traveling east on Highway 27 and a Ford Taurus was westbound on Highway 27 when the Taurus crossed the center line and struck the Subaru, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

    The crash happened near the intersection with Honeysuckle Lane shortly before 6 a.m.

    The driver of the Subaru, a 54-year-old Hoffman woman, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, according to Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the State Patrol.

    Names are expected to be released later today.

    Explore related topics:Newsaccidentsalexandria mnfatal accidents
    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    randomness