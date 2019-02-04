Southern Minnesota woman dies in head-on crash
OWATONNA, Minn. - A 67-year-old Owatonna woman was killed in a head-on crash with a semi on Highway 14 Saturday afternoon, Feb. 2.
Allison Christine Anderson was a passenger in an eastbound 2008 Pontiac G6 driven by Todd Anderson, 58, of Owatonna. Todd Anderson suffered life-threatening injuries and was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, the Minnesota State Patrol said.
Hashim Lencha Siddiq, 29, of Blaine, the driver of a westbound 2018 Freightliner, was attempting to pass another vehicle on Highway 14 when the collision occurred.
A passenger with Siddiq, Abdisalam Hashi Hassan, 28, of Oakdale was not injured. The Andersons and Hassan were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
Road conditions were wet at the time of the incident, the patrol said.