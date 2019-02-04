Southern Minnesota woman dies in head-on crash

Hashim Lencha Siddiq, 29, of Blaine, the driver of a westbound 2018 Freightliner, was attempting to pass another vehicle on Highway 14 when the collision occurred.

A passenger with Siddiq, Abdisalam Hashi Hassan, 28, of Oakdale was not injured. The Andersons and Hassan were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.

Road conditions were wet at the time of the incident, the patrol said.