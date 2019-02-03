Two vehicles break through ice on lake near Willmar

The first vehicle was a 2008 GMC Sierra pickup that went through the ice east of the island. The occupants, Debra Bonnema and Bennett Bonnema, both of Raymond, were able to get out of the truck and to a nearby fish house. Their truck was completely submerged.

According to the release, another vehicle went through the ice as emergency responders were on their way to the first incident. The first was reported shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, and the second was reported at about 11:15 p.m.

Logan Niedzielski and Levi Milausen, both of Willmar, were in a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup when it broke through. They were able to get out of the vehicle into the water and then to a nearby fish house. The pickup was partially submerged.

There were no injuries.

Big Kandiyohi Lake is about 18 miles southeast of Willmar.