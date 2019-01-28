St. Paul woman dies in rollover in southern Minnesota
BLUE EARTH, Minn. - A 23-year-old St. Paul woman was killed and her passenger was injured in a one-car rollover Saturday, Jan. 26, on Interstate 90 near Blue Earth.
Jenna E. Reeves was driving westbound shortly after 10:30 a.m. in Faribault County when she lost control and rolled her 2003 Chevrolet Tracker. She was pronounced dead at a hospital in Blue Earth.
Morgan A. Bartholomew, 26, of Mankato, was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
The road conditions were icy and snowy at the time of the crash.
Blue Earth is about 45 miles south of Mankato.