    St. Paul woman dies in rollover in southern Minnesota

    By Forum News Service Today at 2:07 p.m.

    BLUE EARTH, Minn. - A 23-year-old St. Paul woman was killed and her passenger was injured in a one-car rollover Saturday, Jan. 26, on Interstate 90 near Blue Earth.

    Jenna E. Reeves was driving westbound shortly after 10:30 a.m. in Faribault County when she lost control and rolled her 2003 Chevrolet Tracker. She was pronounced dead at a hospital in Blue Earth.

    Morgan A. Bartholomew, 26, of Mankato, was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

    The road conditions were icy and snowy at the time of the crash.

    Blue Earth is about 45 miles south of Mankato.

