    Woman dies in 3-vehicle crash in Central Minnesota

    By Forum News Service on Nov 20, 2018 at 10:52 p.m.

    PIERZ, Minn. — A 64-year-old Waverly woman died Tuesday, Nov. 20, after the car she drove struck a semitrailer and an SUV, sending five people, including two young children, to the hospital.

    The Minnesota State Patrol reported the crash occurred around 5 p.m. on Highway 25 at 133rd Street in Pierz Township. The Kenworth semitrailer, driven by 56-year-old Kevin John Block of Pierz, was northbound on Highway 25, while a Chevrolet Equinox involved was stopped in the southbound lane, waiting to turn left at 133rd Street. A Kia Optima, driven by the woman from Waverly whose identity is being withheld by state patrol until noon Wednesday, was traveling west on 133rd Street when it failed to stop. The Kia hit both the semitrailer and the Equinox, driven by Adam Alan Hanson, 27, Little Falls.

    Transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls were Block and Hanson, along with Hanson’s passengers — Jasmine Renee Morgan, 24; Audrey Aria Hanson, 5; and Jaelah Rayne Hanson, an infant. All survivors of the crash wore seat belts, the state patrol reported. Whether the woman who died wore a seat belt was not available Tuesday night.

