Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Woman killed in farm accident in northwest Minnesota

    By Forum News Service Today at 9:46 p.m.

    ADA, Minn. — A woman was killed in a farm accident near Ada on Friday, Nov. 16.

    Katie Vilmo of Ada was killed when she was pinned by a hay baler.

    She was flown to a Fargo hospital and died the next day.

    She is survived by a 3-month-old daughter and husband, Mike Vilmo.

    "Katie was just like a second sister to me," said Brady Holte, who grew up near her farm. "She just ... there's like a brightness to her that really shined."

    Katie Brommenschenkel was known to be a fierce basketball player at Norman County West and in college.

    "When everybody picked teams, everyone wanted Katie to be on their team because she was a brute you know, she was just a tough girl," said Tyler Kolness, a classmate of Katie's since kindergarten.

    A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with medical costs at www.gofundme.com/in-honor-of-katie-vilmo-and-family.

    Explore related topics:NewsaccidentsAdaNorman CountyKatie VilmoAgriculture
    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com