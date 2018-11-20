VIDEO: Woman killed in farm accident in northwest Minnesota

She was flown to a Fargo hospital and died the next day.

She is survived by a 3-month-old daughter and husband, Mike Vilmo.

"Katie was just like a second sister to me," said Brady Holte, who grew up near her farm. "She just ... there's like a brightness to her that really shined."

Katie Brommenschenkel was known to be a fierce basketball player at Norman County West and in college.

"When everybody picked teams, everyone wanted Katie to be on their team because she was a brute you know, she was just a tough girl," said Tyler Kolness, a classmate of Katie's since kindergarten.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with medical costs at www.gofundme.com/in-honor-of-katie-vilmo-and-family.