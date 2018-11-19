3 dead in air ambulance crash northwest of Mandan

Morton County spokeswoman Maxine Herr said the crash site is about 15 to 20 miles northwest of Mandan.

According to a release from CHI St. Alexius Health, the Bismarck Air Medical plane was flying to Williston to assist in a patient transport went down prior to arrival.

A Bismarck Air Medical pilot and paramedic, along with a CHI St. Alexius Health registered nurse, were on board. There were no survivors.

The National Transport Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident.

In a joint statement, Kurt Schley, CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck president, and Dan Schaefer, Bismarck Air Medical and Metro Area Ambulance operations chief, stated, “It is a sad day here for both of our organizations. We are grieving for the family members of those who were on board.”

"The names of the individuals are not being released until families are notified. We are focused on supporting the families and associates from both organizations. We ask for your prayers and support at this very difficult time for all."