St. Thomas student died from asthma, autopsy says

A roommate of Katherine “Katie” Mullen, 19, found her unresponsive in her bed in Morrison Hall the morning of Oct. 19.

The medical examiner’s office concluded that Mullen died of natural causes, according to the death certificate signed this week. They did not receive a report of Mullen having a history of asthma, said Lori Hedican, medical examiner’s office chief investigator.

Mullen, who was from Andover, was a dean’s list sophomore at St. Thomas and worked in the university’s Academic Counseling & Support office.

She had been a staff member at the Andover YMCA, working in Kids Stuff for two years and at Camp Guy Robinson for three summers.