    Driver, 20, killed in vehicle crash with train in western Minnesota

    By Forum News Service Today at 3:42 p.m.

    DORAN, Minn. -- A 20-year-old Breckenridge man was killed when he lost control of his vehicle and struck the side of a train south of Doran early Thursday, Nov. 15.

    The Minnesota State Patrol said a southbound Suburban was traveling on Highway 9 and went off the road, striking the side of a southbound train. The man's name has not yet been released.

    The collision occurred at around 8:50 a.m.

    The crash scene was about 10 miles southeast of Wahpeton, N.D. and Breckenridge.

