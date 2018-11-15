Driver, 20, killed in vehicle crash with train in western Minnesota
DORAN, Minn. -- A 20-year-old Breckenridge man was killed when he lost control of his vehicle and struck the side of a train south of Doran early Thursday, Nov. 15.
The Minnesota State Patrol said a southbound Suburban was traveling on Highway 9 and went off the road, striking the side of a southbound train. The man's name has not yet been released.
The collision occurred at around 8:50 a.m.
The crash scene was about 10 miles southeast of Wahpeton, N.D. and Breckenridge.