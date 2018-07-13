Minnesota State Patrol seeks driver in hit and run

Aelicia Taylor, 38, of St. Paul, was walking east on Interstate 694 under the Edgerton Street overpass when she was struck and killed about 2:30 a.m. Friday.

A State Patrol spokesman said Taylor had crashed her car and then, for an unknown reason, entered the lanes of traffic on foot and was struck. The initial crash with Taylor’s car did not involve another vehicle.

Troopers are looking for the driver of the car that struck her: a small red Audi sedan, manufactured between 2013 and 2016.

The State Patrol said they want to talk to the driver, who might not be aware they struck someone. An incident report noted that road conditions were wet at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Minnesota State Patrol at 651-582-1509.