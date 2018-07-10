Cabin owner who drowned in lake near Brainerd identified

The victim was William James Murray, who failed to resurface after jumping off a pontoon on Adney Lake southeast of Crosslake and near Brainerd..

Crow Wing County Sheriff Todd Dahl said the Crow Wing County Dive Team recovered the victim in 9 feet of water at 1:45 p.m. Monday on the northwest side of the lake.

The incident was reported at 3:03 p.m. Sunday. The sheriff’s office sent its water patrol team, dive team and drone team to respond. Recovery efforts were hindered by an approaching storm, which forced them to call off the search. Search efforts continued Monday morning.

The St. Paul man and his family are lifelong cabin owners on the lake, the sheriff’s office said.