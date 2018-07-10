Search
    Motorcyclist killed in collision in central Minn.

    By Forum News Service Today at 12:46 p.m.

    KIMBALL, Minn. -- A 56-year-old Lakeville woman was killed when the motorcycle she was driving collided with a pickup truck head-on west of Kimball in central Minnesota Monday afternoon, July 9.

    Sheri Sue Tilley was westbound on Highway 55 around 12:50 p.m. when her bike hit the left front tire area of the pickup, the Minnesota State Patrol said. Tilley, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene. The driver of the pickup, Matthew Diwi of Ramsey, 25, was hospitalized with injuries that were not life threatening.

    Kimball is about 20 miles southwest of St. Cloud.

