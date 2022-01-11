10 years ago

January 12, 2012 -- Savanna Hanson took to the ice for Wednesday’s practice sporting a sticker on her helmet in honor of Jack Jablonski. She wasn’t alone. Both the boys and girls high school teams wore the stickers in support of Jablonski, a 16-year-old hockey player from Benilde-St. Margaret’s who severed his spinal cord in a recent game.

25 years ago

January 12, 1997 -- Day by day the Bemidji High School girls basketball team is regaining top form as the injured and the ill make their way to full recoveries. Saturday night Bemidji regained the services of Holly Janson who has missed much of the campaign because of a sprained ankle while Amber Richgels returned after battling sickness since mid-December.

50 years ago

January 12, 1972 -- A burglar or burglars broke into the safe at Gambles Hardware and Furniture Store, 421 Beltrami Ave., and made off with an undetermined amount of money sometime last night, according to officers investigating the incident. Officers could find no signs of forced entry.

100 years ago

January 12, 1922 -- The personal property tax list of the city of Bemidji has been completed. The Crookston Lumber company is by the far the largest of the taxpayers, their amount being $44,172.40. The First National Bank is the second largest on the list with Minnesota Electric Light and Power company third.