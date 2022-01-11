BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is offering snowshoe rentals through March at the Tourist Information Center, 300 Bemidji Ave. North.

They are available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. The cost to rent a pair is $10 per day.

Both youth and adult sizes are available for daily use. Those interested in renting a pair should stop by the TIC to reserve theirs. Rentals must be returned before the TIC closes for the day, a release said.

For more information, call (218) 308-3780.