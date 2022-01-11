BEMIDJI -- The Minnesota Department of Human Services will award almost $4 million in Live Well at Home grants to 42 organizations for the 2022 award year.

Awarded to groups who support older Minnesotans to maintain their health, independence and community involvement, three local recipients include Northwoods Caregivers of Bemidji, the White Earth Nation and Red Lake Reservation Housing Authority.

According to a release, Northwoods Caregivers was awarded $214,183 to expand their services and caregiver support for unserved adults in Red Lake, White Earth, Leech Lake and Bois Forte Nations, and Lake of the Woods County.

White Earth Nation received $349,939 to furnish and equip the nation's first housing development for elders experiencing homelessness. A tribal plan to end homelessness includes the development of three 12-unit village communities with support services across White Earth.

Red Lake Nation will make use of $81,000 to provide assistance to 10 elder homeowners with low- to moderate-income wishing to make accessibility and safety-related modifications or repairs to their homes.

"Our goal is to empower aging Minnesotans to stay in their homes longer," Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead said in the release. "Being able to live well at home for as long as possible leads to better outcomes for both older Minnesotans and their communities."

The full list of grant recipients can be found on the DHS website.