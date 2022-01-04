10 years ago

January 5, 2012 -- The Bemidji City Council voted to proceed with the scheduled annexation of portions of Northern Township but to hold off on annexing parts of Bemidji Township. The council’s vote strayed from the annexation agreement adopted in 2004 by the Bemidji City Council and Bemidji and Northern Township boards.

25 years ago

January 5, 1997 -- Red Lake resident Sandra King says she’s excited and eager to begin the complicated job of representing the people of northern Beltrami County. King will be sworn in at 8 a.m. Tuesday along with incumbent Audrey Richardson. King becomes the first member of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians to win a seat on the County Board.

50 years ago

January 5, 1972 -- Pat Russell had a hat trick and Gary Sargent added two goals as Bemidji High School rolled past Indus 11-0 in a hockey game at the BSC Fieldhouse. The lopsided result may well bring an end to the series that has been prolonged by Bemidji in gratitude for Indus' willingness to play the Jacks when BHS was just starting hockey.

100 years ago

January 5, 1922 -- A new two-story building being constructed by Earle A. Barker on Third Street, just west of the Barker Drug and Jewelry Store, is nearing completion and will be occupied by Johnson's Popular Price store, catering to ladies garments and millinery. The new store is scheduled to open in early February.