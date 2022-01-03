BEMIDJI -- Paul Bunyan Communications recently announced its participation in the Affordable Connectivity Program that will provide discounts on broadband internet service for qualifying households.

As part of the Federal Communications Commission, the $14 billion ACP will provide a broadband service discount of $30 per month and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying tribal lands, a release said.

The program will also provide up to $100 per household toward a one-time purchase of a computer, laptop or tablet if the household contributes between $10 and $50 toward the purchase through a participating broadband provider.

A household is considered eligible if one member of the household meets at least one of these criteria:

Has an income at or below 200% of Federal Poverty Guidelines.

Participates in assistance programs like SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC or Lifeline.

Participates in one tribal-specific program including Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance, Tribal Head Start, Tribal TANF or Food Distribution Program on tribal lands.

Is approved for benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch or breakfast program.

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year.

Meets criteria for a participating broadband provider's existing low-income program.

ACP enrollment opened on Dec. 31, 2021. Eligible households can enroll through a participating broadband provider or by visiting acpbenefit.org to submit an online application or print a mail-in application.

More information can be found at www.fcc.gov/ACP or by calling (877) 384-2575 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. any day of the week.