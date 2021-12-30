10 years ago

January 1, 2012 -- Junior transfer David Boehm scored his first goal as a Beaver on a breakaway with 1.1 second left in the second period to lift Bemidji State past Bowling Green 2-1 for a weekend sweep at the Sanford Center. The last time Boehm scored a goal was on Nov. 13, 2009, when he played for Massachusetts.

25 years ago

January 1, 1997 -- Retiring Beltrami County District Court Judge James Preece has seen numerous changes in the way justice is administered in the state. After serving in the infantry in the South Pacific during World War II, Preece received his law degree from the University of Minnesota. He began his legal career in his hometown of International Falls.

50 years ago

January 1, 1972 -- Presiding over sessions of the newly established Beltrami County Court will be former county Probate and Juvenile Judge M.A. Reed, who will become County Court Judge; and Phillip D. Nelson, a local attorney who has been appointed Judicial Officer of the new court. The first session is to be held on Jan. 3. Bemidji Municipal Court was abolished.

100 years ago

January 1, 1922 -- Bemidji Elks Club members and their out-of-town guests and visiting Elks had a big time at the exclusive dance given by the local order on New Year's Eve. A Bemidji Elk, speaking of the celebration, states that the hall was crowded, and the Sunset Inn, a beach resort in Los Angeles, had nothing on the Elks Hall in Bemidji for a real enjoyable evening.