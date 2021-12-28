10 years ago

December 29, 2011 -- Former Bemidji State hockey captain Matt Read is a few days away from playing in front of the largest audience of his young career. Read and the Philadelphia Flyers host the New York Rangers in the National Hockey League’s Winter Classic on Monday. Read has 11 goals and 10 assists in 32 games played as a rookie.

25 years ago

December 29, 1996 -- An open house will be held to honor District Judge James Preece, who in many ways has symbolized the criminal justice system in the Bemidji area for the past 30 years. Preece will retire as a 9th Judicial District judge on Jan. 1. He was first appointed in 1966 by Gov. Karl Rolvaag and won five elections to remain on the bench.

50 years ago

December 29, 1971 -- W.C. "Red" Naylor has announced his retirement as district manager for Otter Tail Power Company in Bemidji. He has been in the post since 1956. Naylor began his career in 1928 with Interstate Power Company, predecessor to Otter Tail in the region. He will be replaced by Don Eng, district manager for the company at Milbank, S.D.

100 years ago

December 29, 1921 -- Bemidji will have a new wholesale grocery house sometime in April under the name of The Moberg-Larson Company. John Moberg, logging contractor, and Ole Larson and Louis Larson, retailers, expect to open the new business in the Koors Building on Minnesota Avenue.